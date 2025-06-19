Thunderstorms expected Thursday evening, high humidity on Friday

PITTSBURGH — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through early this evening. A few storms could become severe and produce damaging winds, downpours that could lead to flooding. Make sure to stay weather aware.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Mercer, Venango and Butler counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Monongalia, Preston and Marion counties in West Virginia until 4:15 p.m.

We will get a break from the wet weather and a brief break from the higher humidity on Friday. Sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s by the afternoon.

The weekend ahead looks mostly dry with a hot stretch on the way; highs may reach the low 90 degrees by Sunday. The summer heat will continue into the start of the next week as a prolonged heat wave is expected. Heat indices possibly as high as 100 degrees by Monday or Tuesday.

