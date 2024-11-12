Tuesday will have coldest daytime high temperatures since last spring

PITTSBURGH — You can start the day with a coat and just keep it on the entire day.

Clouds will slowly part during the day giving way to a bit of sunshine by later in the day. North winds will keep temps chilly with many areas not getting out of the 40s during the day.

Wednesday will be seasonably cool with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs will push back toward the mid 50s.

Rain showers return Thursday with a steadier light rain possible the second half of the day.

