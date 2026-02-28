Turning colder tonight, snow moves in through early Sunday morning

PITTSBURGH — After a very warm afternoon comes colder air tonight. It will be dry this evening and turning much colder.

Temperatures drop from the 60s down to the 30s by bedtime. Temperatures will continue to fall overnight with lows dipping below freezing into Sunday morning.

Snow will move in overnight through early Sunday morning. A light accumulation is possible mainly on grassy surfaces and vehicles. Watch for slippery spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. A light dusting up to 1 inch is possible. The higher amount would likely be for areas mainly north of Pittsburgh.

The weekend will end much colder. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s through the day. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs back near average in the low 40s.

A cold rain will develop late Monday night with a brief chance for a bit of freezing rain, especially east of Pittsburgh in the ridges and mountains into Tuesday morning. A chilly rain will continue through the day on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the week, with highs getting to near 70 degrees by Friday. The warm-up this week also comes with a rainy pattern each day into the next weekend.

