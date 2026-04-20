Very cold start to the week, a few sprinkles and flurries possible

PITTSBURGH — It will be a breezy and very cold start to the week with temperatures not getting past the mid 40s in much of the area today.

A few sprinkles or flurries will be possible from time to time as the cold northwest wind stays locked in place much of the day.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire are Monday night and Tuesday morning with widespread 20s expected when you start your day Tuesday.

A southwesterly wind will warm things up into the 60s during the afternoon Tuesday.

Warmer air is expected just in time for the NFL draft with highs in the 70s and even near 80 by Friday.

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