Very humid conditions expected starting Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Plenty of sunshine today as highs climb to the mid-80s.

The humidity will increase into Wednesday.

Very humid conditions are expected through the end of the week and into the weekend, with highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 70s.

Unsettled weather will also return with the higher humidity. Isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, with an uptick in wet and stormy weather Thursday and Friday.

Scattered storms could be strong later in the week with heavy rainfall possible.

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