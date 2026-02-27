Warm temperatures with sunshine on Friday

PITTSBURGH — A mix of clouds and sunshine and milder temperatures close out the week with highs in the mid-50s on Friday and pushing near 60 on Saturday. Unfortunately, it won’t last.

A quick-moving system brings a shot of colder air Saturday night and scattered snow showers by Sunday morning. Snowfall amounts will be light and may mix with rain in a few spots, but watch for slushy roads on Sunday morning.

Another round of snow or a wintry mix is possible late Sunday into Monday with higher snowfall amounts expected south of I-70. The system’s track and timing will come into better focus late Friday and Saturday, giving us a better idea of where the threat for heavier snow will be and when.

Beyond Monday...a big and consistent warm up looks to take over with highs possible pushing near 70 by next weekend! A bright light at the end of the tunnel!

