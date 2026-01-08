Warm weather extends into weekend, though rain may dampen outdoor plans

Warm weather ends the week and starts the weekend, but rain showers will disrupt your outdoor plans from time to time.

Temperatures will soar near 60 degrees Friday, more than 20 degrees above average for this time of the year. It will be breezy with a couple of rounds of showers and even a rumble of thunder, making it truly feel like Spring.

Saturday will also be damp and still relatively warm with scattered showers through early afternoon. There will be breaks in the rain from time to time, but have the umbrella with you. Temperatures will climb back above average near 50.

Colder air rushes in late Saturday night with temperatures falling below freezing by Sunday morning. Sunday will also bring scattered snow flurries, so have the winter coats ready.

