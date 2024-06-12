Warm with highs near 80 Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Another great-looking day with temperatures climbing a bit more during the afternoon. Most areas will make the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

High pressure will keep the area dry Thursday, but you will notice a bit more in humidity along with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Friday will see a few showers and a possible thunderstorm, but the bulk of the day will be dry as a front slides through the region.

The weekend looks dry for now with a pleasant start Saturday with highs in the upper 70s near 80 degrees, but marks jump to the upper 80s by Sunday.

