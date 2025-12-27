Warmer air ahead Sunday; rain & winds to close out weekend

There will be dry conditions this evening with clouds, and lows will be near freezing.

Warmer air is on the way Sunday, but that comes with rain to close out the weekend. Rain is expected to develop in the morning, with highs late in the day rising to the upper 50s near 60 degrees. Winds will pick up Sunday evening ahead of a strong front that will move through early Monday morning.

Rain is expected early Monday morning, and it will be the warmest part of the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Crashing temperatures will follow behind the cold front, dropping to the freezing mark by lunchtime. Strong winds through the day, gusts could reach 40-50 mph. Scattered snow showers are expected Monday evening and will continue in spots into Tuesday morning.

The colder air that settles in will stick around to ring in the New Year. Temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens as the ball drops on New Year’s Eve. Snow showers are possible late at night.

