Warmer temperatures help thaw snow on Tuesday, rain could pop up

PITTSBURGH — A quick warm-up will give us a chance to thaw out on Tuesday, with highs back in the 40s for the first time in weeks.

A few rain showers will pop up from time to time after lunch as well.

Temperatures will fall back below freezing Tuesday night, so watch for melting snow to refreeze, causing icy spots.

Colder temperatures settle back inon Wednesday with scattered snow flurries and lows back into the teens by the end of the week.

