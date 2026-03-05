Warming trend continues Friday and Saturday, thunderstorm chance Saturday

PITTSBURGH — We’ll dial back the water works overnight with just spotty showers. It will be very mild with areas of low clouds and fog much of the night. Temperatures will only drop into the mid-50s.

While Friday will be mostly dry, that doesn’t mean it will be overly sunny. Temperatures, however, will make it into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees late in the day.

A significant round of strong to severe storms is possible Saturday afternoon. We’re eyeing up a midafternoon arrival of a line of thunderstorms. Damaging winds are the primary threat with drier conditions expected Sunday.

High temperatures may get close to a record Saturday with low to mid-70s expected across most neighborhoods ahead of any late-day rain.

