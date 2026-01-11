Watch for slick spots on untreated surfaces during breezy, cold Sunday evening

It’s breezy and cold this evening with scattered snow showers, and wind chills are in the teens. Watch for slick and icy spots on untreated surfaces with snow-covered roads in the higher elevations in the ridges and mountains.

TRACK THE SNOW WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

It will still be cold Monday with wind chills in the teens to start the day. There will be clouds and some sun, but highs will only make it to the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

It will be cold for the Steelers game Monday evening. Kick-off temperatures will be around freezing with wind chills in the upper 20s. It will be a clear night with decreasing winds.

It will be a warmer and windy Tuesday afternoon with rain showers developing at night. A rainy and windy Wednesday will follow, with much colder air to follow Wednesday night. Rain will mix with and turn to snow showers going into Thursday. Highs will only make it to the 20s with overnight lows in the teens.

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group