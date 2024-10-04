Weak cold front will graze past Pittsburgh region Friday

PITTSBURGH — It’s a seasonable start to the day but not quite as chilly as Thursday morning. There can be some patchy valley fog, otherwise we’ll just see a few mid to high level clouds this morning.

A weak cold front will graze past the region today, bringing us a few evening clouds and some cooler air for Saturday. Lots of sunshine is expected tomorrow but highs will be in the low 70s, which is closer to average.

A stronger cold front approaches the area Sunday. While most of the day will be dry, a line or cluster of showers will move through during the evening. Widespread severe weather isn’t expected, but gusty winds and lightning are possible.

Behind this, we’ll see our coolest shot of air yet with highs most of next week in the mid-60s and lows in the low 40s!

