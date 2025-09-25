Wet commute Thursday morning before a much drier weekend ahead

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for a wet commute as steady rain moves in from the south. The rain will stick around through much of the morning and could be heavy at times, especially from Pittsburgh points south.

While severe weather is not expected, ponding of water and localized flood issues are possible given the amount of rain that has already fallen this week.

The rain should scatter out a bit this afternoon, but a shower will remain possible through this evening. Low clouds and fog can be expected early Friday before sunshine finally breaks out by the afternoon.

A weak upper level low parked nearby will keep clouds around this weekend, but conditions should remain dry and tolerable as high temperatures push back into the upper 70s.

Make sure to check in with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on the forecast.

