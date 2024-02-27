Wet weather moves into the Pittsburgh region; storms could be heavy at times

PITTSBURGH — There will be a lot of weather crammed into the next two days.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will kick off the day Tuesday. Any storms that do fire up could have some heavy downpours and hail.

Another round of showers and storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, continuing into Wednesday. Once again, storms could bring brief downpours and wind gusts of 40-45 mph.

Rain and scattered storms will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some of the rain could be heavy.

Colder weather will also make headlines Wednesday with a 30-degree drop in temperatures through the afternoon into the evening. High temperatures will reach the 60s close to lunch, near the record high of 65 set in 1939. By evening temperatures will drop below freezing with wind chills early Thursday in the teens.

Severe weather warnings and advisories will be possible as this system blows through so check the Live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast on Channel 11 News for the latest updates. Have the Severe Weather Team 11 App with you when you are away from your television to get the latest watches, warnings and updates.

