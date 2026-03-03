Wet weather overnight, foggy start to Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Rain this evening will be steady at times, especially south and east of Pittsburgh.

Cloudy, patchy fog possible overnight and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The first half of Wednesday will be dry with a few spotty showers mainly south of I-70. Highs will be in the 50s.

Cloudy Wednesday evening with showers developing for the late evening hours.

Thursday will be wet with pockets of heavy rain at times, mainly from midday through the afternoon and evening. Thursday will also be warmer with temperatures rising into the 60s. Thunder is possible in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures continue to rise on Friday with just a slight chance of a few passing showers in the morning. Highs will jump to near 70 degrees in the afternoon. Very warm Saturday with temperatures near record highs marks in the low 70s, scattered showers and storms are possible late in the day. Don’t forget we turn the clocks ahead Sunday morning at 2 a.m.!

On Sunday, expect more sunshine in the afternoon and enjoy a later sunset time of 7:20 p.m. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 60s.

