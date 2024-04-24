Wet weather sticks around Wednesday morning ahead of cold front

PITTSBURGH — Showers continue to roll through parts of the area this morning, mainly for areas south of Pittsburgh. A cold front will take most of the rain with it later, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Temperatures today will struggle to get out of the 50s, with a chilly night ahead.

TRACK THE RAIN USING OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

How cold we get will depend on cloud cover. Thicker clouds could reduce the risk of a frost or freeze, especially for Pittsburgh and points south, while clearing skies could still allow temperatures to dip into the low 30s for areas closer to I-80. Regardless, you should take precautions and protect sensitive vegetation for at least one more night.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow and Friday with temperatures rebounding near 70 by Friday afternoon. After some rain Saturday morning, our weather will turn more summer-like again with highs in the 80s by Sunday.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group