  • What is "bright banding?"

    Did you look at your WPXI weather app or watch Channel 11 News at Noon today and notice the red color on the radar?

    The red color that was showing up along the rain/snow line is something we, as meteorologists, call “bright banding.”

    It appears as if there is a thunderstorm when in fact, it’s snowflakes melting in a warmer layer just above the surface.

    As the melting happens, the radar detects it as giant raindrops!

    It then appears on radar as if heavy rain or a thunderstorm is occurring. 

