Wind chills plummeting this afternoon into the evening, colder air settling in

PITTSBURGH — Colder air is settling back into the area as temperatures are falling into the upper teens and low 20s with wind chills already down near 10 degrees. Expect those wind chills to plummet this afternoon as evening with average wind chills tonight down to about -10 to -15!

The cold will have a big impact late tonight and Saturday if you’re out making any preparations. Temperatures will only climb into the low teens Saturday afternoon ahead of the snow that’s expected to move in late Saturday night.

Steady, fluffy snow will be around almost all day long Sunday with the heaviest snowfall rates expected to be from mid-morning and into the afternoon. Snow will eventually wind down to snow showers late Sunday night and into Monday morning but with how cold it will be, additional light accumulations are possible. Much of the area will see close to a foot of snow, while totals may be kept down a bit along/south of Mason-Dixon line where a little sleet may mix in.

It will turn brutally cold early next week behind the storm with many neighborhoods dropping sub-zero by Tuesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 11 will be monitoring the latest track and timing of this storm as it develops and making updates, so check the forecast often for the latest snowfall forecasts on air and on the Severe Weather Team 11 app.

