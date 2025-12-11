Wind chills staying in the teens, coating of snow making untreated surfaces icy

PITTSBURGH — Watch your step as you head out the door as any untreated surfaces can be icy. Temperatures fell well below freezing overnight, and a coating of snow fell for much of the area. Snow showers continue although little to no additional accumulation expected with the exception being areas along I-80 where an additional inch of snow is possible.

Winds will stay up all day long which will keep wind chills in the teens, even into the afternoon as actual air temperatures remain stuck in the 20s.

A clipper system will dive south of the area late tonight, bringing little to no impacts. However, a stronger system will move through late Saturday, bringing a period of steady snow and the potential for several inches to accumulate by Saturday night.

Behind that system, a blast of Arctic air will blow through Sunday into early Monday with wind chills that may not get much above zero Sunday afternoon!

The good news for “warm” weather lovers is that a moderating trend should take place by the middle of next week.

