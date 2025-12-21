Wind chills in the teens before slow warm-up Monday

Wind chills will be in the teens early Monday, but a slow warm-up will take temperatures back near 40 degrees by the afternoon.

A brief round of rain or snow showers moves in before the evening commute with another round of wintry weather late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be cold enough for snow or a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain with icy roads possible before sunrise Tuesday, especially north and east of Pittsburgh. Warmer temperatures will change the mix to a light steady rain for the rest of the day on Tuesday.

The warmup continues heading into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with rain showers returning late Wednesday and continuing off and on Thursday. Highs on Christmas Day will be near 50 degrees.

