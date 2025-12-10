Windy with cold rain this afternoon, mixing with snow showers in spots

It will be windy with cold rain this afternoon and a mix in spots with snow showers north of I-80 and in the ridges and mountains. Gusty winds could reach over 30 mph with higher gusts in the ridges and mountains. Rain will mix with and turn back to snow showers this evening. Damp roads that are untreated could turn icy and slippery tonight. Snow will impact the ridges and mountains in a bigger way with accumulating and blowing snow through Thursday morning. It will be cloudy and very cold Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens.

Winter Weather Alerts

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a chance for some snow Saturday night that will usher in much colder air for Sunday.

