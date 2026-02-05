Winter Storm Watch issued for some local counties, single digit teperatures return

PITTSBURGH — Single-digit temperatures and wind chills near zero will make for an uncomfortable walk to the bus stop early Thursday.

High temperatures during the day will rebound into the low 20s, but an even colder blast of air will bring several inches of snow on Friday.

Snow will break out mid-morning Friday and continue off and on through the evening with most areas getting up to 3″ of snow locally and up to 6″ in the ridges of Indiana, Westmoreland and Fayette counties, where a Winter Storm Watch has been issued.

Gusty winds and dangerously cold wind chills of -15 to -20 are possible early Saturday with gusty winds and brutal cold sticking around Sunday.

