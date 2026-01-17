Winter weather locks in through January, with light snow & wind chills around the corner

Winter is locking in for much of the rest of the month. Cold and wind chills will be the bigger stories in the near term, as most snow will be very light.

A batch of snow will develop later tonight as a weak wave of low pressure develops along a slow-moving front. Areas east of the city could see up to an inch by Sunday morning.

At the same time, temperatures will start to fall through the 20s overnight with wind chills in the lower teens much of Sunday. It will get even colder on Monday as an arctic air mass settles in with more snow showers around.

It will feel like it’s below zero much of the night Monday and into Tuesday morning. Please use caution if having to be outside for any length of time.

More waves of snow showers will be possible later in the week.

