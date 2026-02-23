Winty weather continues into Wednesday; wind chills bring temperatures into single digits

PITTSBURGH — A busy week of wintry weather continues with one system impacting our area late Tuesday and early Wednesday and another heading our way early Thursday into Friday.

Tuesday begins with single-digit wind chills early and another round of snow showers moving in late day.

Temperatures will warm up a bit ahead of the next system, but it will still be cold enough for a couple of inches of snow to create a few slick spots late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The system will end as a mix of rain and snow by lunchtime Wednesday. The rest of the day will be windy with gusts of 25 mph to 30mph possible.

A mix of snow and rain develops again before sunrise Thursday and continues off and on through the day, but once again, daytime temperatures above freezing should limit overall snowy impacts.

