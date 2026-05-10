11 Cares continues helping community members get rid of hard-to-recycle items

CHESWICK, Pa. — Wet weather did not deter recycling efforts in Cheswick for the 11 Cares hard-to-recycle event. For 23 years, the Pennsylvania Resources Council has done this.

“We want to give people as many opportunities as possible to do the responsible and easy thing,” Joshua Schuneman said.

Schuneman says the hard-to-recycle event allows Western Pennsylvanians to pitch what can’t or shouldn’t be thrown out in curbside trash.

“We’re going to see all kinds of televisions and computers and laptops and lamps and vacuums and yard work equipment, Styrofoam and tires and window air conditioners,” he said.

For some sponsors, it’s about keeping specific items out of landfills.

“Pennsylvania Resources Council makes that so easy to do. So, it’s affordable, it’s easy, and you’re doing the right thing for the environment,” said Angela Feldbauer with Duquesne Light Company.

For others, it’s about being there for the community.

“We’re always looking for ways to help the community. Keeping it safe, making sure that we do everything we can to help future generations and keep our environment safe,” said Phil Kondrot, a partner with Edgar Snyder & Associates.

The event’s impact also goes beyond just clearing out the garage.

“We believe in sustainability, and we have actually seen an influence it has on people’s health. We go beyond just providing medicine and doctors, and we see that the environment can really influence one’s health,” said Judy Sapos with Highmark Wholecare.

There will be other hard-to-recycle events throughout the summer and into the fall. You can find out more on the Pennsylvania Resources Council website.

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