Channel 11 and partners pack a bus full of supplies for under-resourced schools in Pittsburgh area

Channel 11 worked with the Education Partnership to pack a bus full of school supplies Friday! Volunteers helped collect materials for students and teachers in under-resourced schools across the Pittsburgh area.

“It’s important to have these events in our parking lot and in our stores because we have a lot of guests that come in and out every day, and this is a great opportunity for them to see the opportunity and also be able to participate in giving back,” said Keri Brown, board chair of the Education Partnership and senior vice president of retail operations at Giant Eagle.

Josh Whiteside with the Education Partnership said, “There’s a lot of schools and students and teachers that simply don’t have the basic materials that they need to be successful in the classroom and this is such a great event because not only do we get pencils, pens, and crayons and things that you think students need but you also get all of the other items that really make a difference.”

Volunteers worked all day at several Giant Eagle locations, encouraging people to donate school supplies for our local schools.

“Supporting our communities is who we are at Clearview,” said Stephany Rush, financial wellness program manager with Clearview Federal Credit Union. “As you know, Clearview Cares. That’s who we are. We want to be out here supporting. We have volunteers that come in to do these types of things because we care and our people care.”

Juday Sapos with Highmark Wholecare said, “Education is really the cornerstone of a brighter future for any student, so Highmark cares and really believes in volunteering and giving back to the communities that we serve.”

“It’s one of our core beliefs and core values,” said Nick Katko with Edgar Snyder and Associates. “Giving back to the communities that we live in that we serve that we work in every day.

Pencils, pens, notebooks, glue and more were all collected and sorted. People helped volunteers pack the pus. All of the materials go to the Education Partnership, which makes sure students in our area are set up for success.

“Really, it’s about getting our families ready for the year ahead, knowing that there’s a lot of other things that they’re probably thinking about so hopefully we can take this one item off of their plate,” said Sam Hartzman, chief impact and engagement officer for Duquesne Light.

If you could not come and donate in person, you can still donate supplies at any Clearview Federal Credit Union location until Aug. 8, or click here to make a monetary donation.

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