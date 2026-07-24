White Oak woman charged with neglecting dog, 4 cats, endangering teen

WHITE OAK, Pa. — A White Oak woman is facing charges after police say they found multiple animals and a teen living in deplorable conditions.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Summit Street in White Oak Borough for reports of an emaciated dog found in a ditch on the side of the road on July 18 at 11:52 p.m.

White Oak Police said the caller had the dog outside of their home when they arrived.

According to court documents, police were directed to a Doberman dog that could hardly lift its head. Police said the dog had open wounds, infections, ulcers and fleas.

Officers spoke with the woman who called them, later identified as Sandra Alvarado, 40, to learn where she had found the dog.

A criminal complaint filed against her said she told officers she saw the dog on her way home, went home to get a blanket and retrieved it. She said she did not take it inside because she was afraid of her cats getting parvovirus.

Officers were suspicious because it had been storming all day, but the dog appeared to be dry to the touch and had no signs of fresh mud or grass on its paws, indicating it had been outside.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary facility, where it was deemed beyond reasonable treatment and had to be euthanized.

On Tuesday, officers found animal medical records from a nearby animal clinic that identified Alvarado as the owner of a Dobermann dog named Anubis that had been treated there.

Police returned to Summit Street that day and interviewed neighbors, and they say three different people identified Alvarado as Anubis’ owner. They said they often saw him in the area because he would frequently escape.

A search warrant was issued for Alvarado’s house and police found an orange dog collar with reflective stripes and dog crates that were filled with feces and stagnant urine. Police said a witness confirmed they had seen the Doberman in the collar before.

The officer reported finding fleas and spoiled food and drinks in every room of the house, along with two guns in plain view of an upstairs bedroom; police said the weapons were easily accessible to children who lived in the home too.

Alvarado was brought in for questioning and police say she confirmed ownership of the dog during the interview. Police said she admitted to making up the story about finding the dog because she was afraid of getting in trouble with police and did not realize “how bad he really was.”

Humane officers also removed four cats from inside the house.

Alvarado faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, neglect of animals, cruelty to animals, false reports to law enforcement, and endangering the welfare of children.

Her bond was set at $100,000.

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