Elizabeth Forward School District elementary student wins ‘How to Be a Hero’ coloring contest

11 Cares is helping to put a spotlight on everyday heroes through the “How to be a Hero” coloring contest.

The grand prize winner was an elementary school student who was inspired by her sister.

“When I first heard about it, I thought of Mady. So I thought of an idea of me and Mady. So my drawing was me helping Mady put her shoes on,” said 9-year-old Elliott Hobaugh, a student at Central Elementary in the Elizabeth Forward School District.

Her drawing shows her helping her older sister, who has special needs.

And thanks to her work, Elliot earned a $2,500 donation for her school.

The contest was open to students in grades K-5 in western and central Pennsylvania by Edgar Snyder & Associates and The Heyward House.

