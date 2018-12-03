'The Walking Dead' starts studio tours for first time

ATLANTA - “The Walking Dead” for the first time is opening its Riverwood Studios to the public with special tours.
The studio was purchased by AMC last year for $8.25 million. It has been the home base for the show since 2011.
The tour will run from December 14 through the end of March on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays while the studio is not in use for show production.
While Atlanta Movie Tours has been running tours all year around featuring more publicly accessible locations, this is the first time fans will be able to see Negan’s former home the Sanctuary, the place where the prison was once located, the Hilltop, Oceanside and the junkyard where Jadis used to preside. The location where Negan killed Glenn and Abraham will also be highlighted for sure. (The Kingdom, by the way, is located at Tyler Perry’s studios at Fort McPherson.)
The 120-acre facility, much of which is covered in forest, was previously owned by Kudzu Productions Inc. It's 35 minutes south of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport not far from downtown Senoia where the show’s Alexandria has been located for several seasons.
- 95-minute bus led tour of Riverwood Studios’ stages and backlots
- 25-minute bus led tour of Alexandria and the Town of Woodbury
- Commemorative “The Walking Dead Studio Tour” security badge
You can buy tickets here. They are $65 for adults and $45 for children.
