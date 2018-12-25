‘Beverly Hills, 90210' reboot could mean familiar faces, new roles

The glitziest zip code on American television appears ripe for an “untraditional reboot,” ET reported.
CBS Television Studios is re-imagining “Beverly Hills, 90210,” the iconic teen melodrama that first aired for a decade between 1990 and 2000, the entertainment site reported.
While many of the original cast members – including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green – have reportedly participated in pitch meetings with executives from several streaming services in recent days, the show’s new look could involve entirely new characters played by these familiar faces.
To date, actors Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty have not yet been attached permanently to the developing project.
Doherty – along with original costars Garth and Spelling – famously reprised her role intermittently during the CW’s five-year reboot, “90210,” between 2008 and 2013.
Meanwhile, sources tied to Perry’s latest project, the CW drama “Riverdale,” told ET the actor’s current obligations would most likely limit his availability for participation in the reboot to guest-star appearances.
The original series starred Doherty, Priestley, Garth, Spelling, Perry and Green as high school students attending Los Angeles’ upper-class West Beverly Hills High School.
