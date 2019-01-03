0 Captain of ‘The Captain and Tennille,' Daryl Dragon, dead at 76

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - The Captain of the hit-making pop duo The Captain and Tennille, Daryl Dragon, has died from renal failure, according to news reports. Dragon was 76.

“He was a brilliant musician with many friends who loved him greatly. I was at my most creative in my life, when I was with him,” Dragon’s longtime musical partner and ex-wife Toni Tennille said in a statement, KTLA-TV reported.

Tennille was by Dragon’s side when he died early Wednesday at a hospice in Arizona.

The Captain and Tennille had a string of chart-topping hits in the 1970s, including the blockbuster and Grammy Award-winning “Love Will Keep Us Together,” and “Do That To Me One More Time” and “Muskrat Love,” to name a few.

While the couple divorced in 2014, they remained close and Tennille​​​​​​​ moved to Arizona to help care for Dragon, according to spokesman Harlan Boll.

Dragon was a classically trained pianist who performed with the Beach Boys in the late 1960s. He met Tennille​​​​​​​ in the early ‘70s, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and the couple married in 1975.

He’s survived by an older brother and two nieces.

