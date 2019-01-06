165 neglected German shepherds rescued from Georgia property, officials say

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. - More than 165 German shepherds found neglected and living in filthy conditions in central Georgia are now in need of new homes, officials say.
Yesterday, our Animal Cruelty Unit was on the ground in Candler County, GA alongside the Candler County Sheriff’s office...Posted by Atlanta Humane Society on Friday, January 4, 2019
The Atlanta Humane Society shared with WSB-TV a video of the dogs found on a Candler County property Thursday.
AHS workers went to care for the shepherds Friday and brought several of the animals to their campuses in Midtown Atlanta and Alpharetta on Saturday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announces birth of son
- Report: Ben Roethlisberger criticized Antonio Brown in meetings, demanded he leave practice field
- Family returns from holiday travel, finds man living in their home, police say
- VIDEO: Man Removed from Life Support – Then Woke Up
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Candler County Sheriff deputies arrested the property owner on animal cruelty charges.
"The dogs on this property are living in extremely unsanitary conditions and are in desperate need of help. Our team is working closely with Candler County Sheriff’s Department to provide the support and care needed to ensure the best outcome for these dogs," said Jessica Rock, director of legal advocacy and law enforcement support at the Atlanta Humane Society.
UPDATE: Yesterday, the most medically in-need animals from the Candler County rescue site arrived in Atlanta to receive...Posted by Atlanta Humane Society on Saturday, January 5, 2019
The humane society said all the animals are being assessed and given medical exams onsite.
Volunteers from Canine Pet Rescue are traveling by caravan to south Georgia to pick up as many of the dogs as they can Sunday.
The organization is asking for the public's help to feed and care for the dogs.
Hi everyone, here’s an update on the South Georgia dogs. We are caravanning down with many volunteers tomorrow to pick...Posted by Canine Pet Rescue on Saturday, January 5, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}