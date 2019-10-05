The 33-year-old Hanson said in posts on Twitter, Facebook and the Tulsa-based band's website that he is recovering after suffering a broken collarbone, three broken ribs, and a cracked scapula.
Hanson said he was able to walk away from the Tulsa crash thanks to "good quality protective gear."
Details of the crash were not revealed, but Hanson said he was preparing for a cross-country ride. Hanson said he will be replaced as drummer during an upcoming tour but will sing.
Hanson is the youngest of three brothers who formed the band in the early 1990s. The band is best-known for the song "MMMBop."
TRENDING NOW:
- 12-year-old girl found unconscious at South Park homecoming bonfire
- First vaping-related death reported in Pennsylvania
- $26K in cash, guns and drugs seized during massive raid of local home
- VIDEO: Teen paralyzed in gymnastics accident returns to Moon in emotional homecoming
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}