Jason Zuffranieri, a math teacher from Albuquerque, New Mexico is now fifth on both the all-time earnings list and the all-time consecutive games list. He's netted $418,343 so far, according to CNN.
He could be the next James Holzhauer, who topped the Jeopardy charts earlier this year. He fell short of beating Ken Jennings' records of $2,520,700 earned over 74 games.
Jason just passed $400,000 in total winnings! Will he make it all the way to half a million? pic.twitter.com/aZKoaE1wOR— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 20, 2019
But Zuffranieri is staying humble about his own success.
"I kind of want to reach the best I can, which I know is certainly not as good as some other people who have been on this show," he said in a recent Jeopardy! profile. "But I'm certainly going to try my best, and try to limit my mistakes and maximize my winnings. Just keep it rolling as long as it can -- because it's such a blessing."
Jason is movin' on up! https://t.co/wW03Sf2HJC pic.twitter.com/avxp8iNa0O— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 17, 2019
The Jeopardy! profile also reveals a whole category's worth of fun facts, including that Zuffranieri "was featured in a local magazine as one of the region's hottest singles."
You can catch Zuffranieri in his 16th match on Channel 11 at 7 p.m.
