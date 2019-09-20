  • Jeopardy! contestant moves to fifth all time

    Updated:

    Jason Zuffranieri, a math teacher from Albuquerque, New Mexico is now fifth on both the all-time earnings list and the all-time consecutive games list. He's netted $418,343 so far, according to CNN.

    >>>RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' phenom James Holzhauer donates to cancer walk in honor of Alex Trebek

    He could be the next James Holzhauer, who topped the Jeopardy charts earlier this year. He fell short of beating Ken Jennings' records of $2,520,700 earned over 74 games.

    But Zuffranieri is staying humble about his own success.

    "I kind of want to reach the best I can, which I know is certainly not as good as some other people who have been on this show," he said in a recent Jeopardy! profile. "But I'm certainly going to try my best, and try to limit my mistakes and maximize my winnings. Just keep it rolling as long as it can -- because it's such a blessing."

    The Jeopardy! profile also reveals a whole category's worth of fun facts, including that Zuffranieri "was featured in a local magazine as one of the region's hottest singles."

    You can catch Zuffranieri in his 16th match on Channel 11 at 7 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories