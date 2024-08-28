$100K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Pittsburgh close to expiring

PITTSBURGH — Several winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets, which total $1.25 million, are close to expiring.

Lottery officials said three Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold during one of the most historic Powerball jackpot runs, which ended when a ticket holder in California won the jackpot.

An unclaimed $100,000 ticket sold by Rite Aid on Atwood Street in Pittsburgh will expire this October. It matched four of the five white balls drawn, 9-35-54-63-64, and the red Powerball 1 on Oct. 4, 2023.

A $1 million unclaimed ticket in Philadelphia was also sold during the same drawing. It matched five of the five white balls drawn, 9-35-54-63-64.

Additionally, a $150,000 unclaimed ticket was sold in New Tripoli in Lehigh County on Oct. 9, 2023. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 16-34-46-55-67, and the red Powerball 14.

All tickets must be claimed a year after they win. A prize claim must be filed with the PA Lottery, either by mail or at a Lottery Area Office, by the anniversary of the dates of the drawings.

By law, unclaimed, expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund, officials said.

