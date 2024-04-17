Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $565K sold in Westmoreland County

MONESSEN, Pa. — Someone’s a winner! A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $565,660 was sold in Westmoreland County.

The ticket was sold at Puff N Snuff in Monessen on April 16. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket, Deep Pockets, is a Fast Play game with progressive top prizes starting at $350,000, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. Fast Play games are similar to scratch-offs, but players don’t need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group