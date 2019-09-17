  • Mac Miller's fortune to be split among friends and family

    LOS ANGELES - Mac Miller's fortune has officially been totaled up and it will be split among his closest friends and family, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ

    The rapper's estate was officially valued at about $11.3 million.

    Miller's family will be receiving a large chunk of the money -- more than $5 million in bank and other accounts plus whatever other money was in his name.

    According to the documents, one friend is getting all of his clothing, his TV, laptop, and other electronics. Another friend will be receiving more than 20 pieces of jewelry, and a third will get Miller's musical instruments and producing equipment.

    A Pittsburgh native, Mac Miller died from a mixture of drugs including fentanyl and cocaine. He was found unresponsive in his home in California in September 2018. 

