The Big Dog is returning to the show.
Professional wrestling star Roman Reigns announced Monday night that his leukemia is in remission and he is ready to return to the ring, ESPN reported.
“The good news is, I’m in remission, y’all,” Reigns said on the weekly World Wrestling Entertainment show, “Monday Night Raw,” which was held Monday night at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.
TRENDING NOW:
“With that being said, the Big Dog is back,” he said, as the crowd roared.
Reigns, 33, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, announced in October that he was giving up his WWE Universal Championship because his leukemia, which he had been battling for 11 years, had returned.
>> WWE star Roman Reigns reveals he has leukemia
Reigns played college football at Georgia Tech and spent the 2007 offseason with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2008, he played for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. After leaving pro football, Reigns signed with the WWE in 2010.
The Big Dog is BACK! #RomanReigns announces that he is in remission and back on #Raw! @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/yHQdiFH2Ty— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2019
Reigns’ announcement was met with enthusiasm from other wrestlers, including star John Cena, who tweeted, “Real superheroes exist.”
Real superheroes exist. Back and with strength and purpose! It’s your yard Roman. Your time is most certainly NOW! https://t.co/jEBDtQm39W— John Cena (@JohnCena) February 26, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}