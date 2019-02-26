  • WWE star Roman Reigns says leukemia is in remission, will wrestle again

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The Big Dog is returning to the show.

    Professional wrestling star Roman Reigns announced Monday night that his leukemia is in remission and he is ready to return to the ring, ESPN reported.

    “The good news is, I’m in remission, y’all,” Reigns said on the weekly World Wrestling Entertainment show, “Monday Night Raw,” which was held Monday night at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

    “With that being said, the Big Dog is back,” he said, as the crowd roared.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Reigns, 33, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, announced in October that he was giving up his WWE Universal Championship because his leukemia, which he had been battling for 11 years, had returned.

    Reigns played college football at Georgia Tech and spent the 2007 offseason with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2008, he played for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. After leaving pro football, Reigns signed with the WWE in 2010.

    Reigns’ announcement was met with enthusiasm from other wrestlers, including star John Cena, who tweeted, “Real superheroes exist.”

     

