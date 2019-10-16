0 'Chicago' stars ready for most epic crossover yet

Grab the popcorn and get comfortable because this season's "One Chicago" crossover event is here -- and according to the stars, this is about to be like nothing they've ever done before.

"We do this once a year, and this one is epic," "Chicago Fire's" Jesse Spencer (Mathew Casey) said. "This is like a ground zero outbreak."

NBC shakes up Wednesday night with "Chicago Fire" kicking things off, followed my "Chicago Med" and "Chicago PD," for the three-part "Infection" crossover -- and even if you don't watch all of the "Chicago" shows, the cast says you won't be able to resist this movie-like event.

"When we do the crossovers, I just think it is seamless," Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide on "Chicago Fire," said. "If someone is a fan of PD but doesn't necessarily watch two of the shows that often, if it is a time slot or they just don't watch them, you will follow a character."

"Chicago PD's" Marina Squeriati was quick to chime in, "Every show has a bit of a different tone. So, you get a taste of everyone's show and everyone is a little bit different, but we are all within the same universe."

Crossovers are not only something the fans look forward to, but something for which the cast says they get excited.

"It is a really sickeningly sweet situation between our shows because we all like each other, and the crews all like each other," "Chicago Fire" star Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett) said alongside "Chicago PD's" Laroyce Hawkins (Kevin Atwater).

The "sickeningly sweet" situation shined through even more Killmer and Hawkins gave a hilarious musical premise of the crossover.

Don't miss the "Infection" crossover tonight starting at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.

EPISODIC INFORMATION VIA NBC:

Part I: "Chicago Fire"

"In the first part of a three-show crossover event, a rare but deadly bacteria takes its toll on numerous victims around the city, leaving Chicago's finest first responders to work together alongside the CDC to resolve the dangerous situation. Following a fire at a local university that ties into the outbreak, Severide has suspicions that something bigger is happening."

Part II: "Chicago Med"

"An entire apartment complex is forced into quarantine when cases of the deadly virus turns into an epidemic. P.D. chases a lead that could point to a case of bioterrorism and Will gets dangerously close to the suspect."

Part III: "Chicago PD"

"After zeroing in on the suspect responsible for the bioterrorism that's gripping Chicago, the PD prepares to undertake their biggest manhunt yet. Upton is torn between helping track down the perp and providing emotional support to the scared young girl that needs her. Voight fears his team is being sent on a wild goose chase."

