  • 'Hundred Acres Manor' brings triple the scares this season

    Hundred Acres Manor was ranked one of America's Top Haunted Houses from places like HauntWorld Magazine, Forbes and USA Today, so "See and Be Seen" had to see what the hype was all about -- and it was no joke!

    The Manor has added new heart pounding attractions and doubled their acting staff, making this year its biggest to date. 

    With six different themes inside the house, there's always something to keep you on your toes, which includes The Life, The Host, Breach 2.0, Vodou, The Curse and Hallows' Eve. 

    In addition to the Manor's themes, it is offering escape rooms, a buried alive experience and a fan favorite: The Maze.

    Hundred Acres Manor is open every night through Nov. 3 and tickets can be purchased online.

    If you have what it takes to get your group through the haunted house with a single candle, Hundred Acres Manor is bringing back the lights out experience Nov. 8 and 9. 

    Tickets go fast, so make sure you get yours quick. 

