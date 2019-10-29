'Hundred Acres Manor' brings triple the scares this season

Hundred Acres Manor was ranked one of America's Top Haunted Houses from places like HauntWorld Magazine, Forbes and USA Today, so "See and Be Seen" had to see what the hype was all about -- and it was no joke!
The Manor has added new heart pounding attractions and doubled their acting staff, making this year its biggest to date.
Related Headlines
With six different themes inside the house, there's always something to keep you on your toes, which includes The Life, The Host, Breach 2.0, Vodou, The Curse and Hallows' Eve.
In addition to the Manor's themes, it is offering escape rooms, a buried alive experience and a fan favorite: The Maze.
Hundred Acres Manor is open every night through Nov. 3 and tickets can be purchased online.
Who's ready for another night of scares at Pittsburgh's top ranked haunted house. Open rain or shine.https://t.co/eGR48V9nN4 pic.twitter.com/7mg4mR5cJs— Hundred Acres Manor (@HundredAcres) October 26, 2019
If you have what it takes to get your group through the haunted house with a single candle, Hundred Acres Manor is bringing back the lights out experience Nov. 8 and 9.
Tickets go fast, so make sure you get yours quick.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Home Sweet Home' week returns to 'Wheel of Fortune'
- Celebrate National Chocolate Day with your favorite local chocolatier
- WPXI Holiday Parade Presented by Neighborhood Ford Store to be held on Saturday, Nov. 30
- VIDEO: Hot topics, current issues and heart: Inside look at 'Bluff City Law'
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}