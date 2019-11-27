'Making It' returns for season 2 on NBC

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman return to host NBC's "Making It" Dec. 2.
Judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson sat down with "See and Be Seen" to give us an exclusive look at the new season.
"Making It" brings the best makers in the country together to compete in two handmade projects to test their craftsmanship, creativity and to push their skills to the limit.
In Monday's season premiere, 10 new Makers show off their making skills. For their first Faster Craft, they will be put to the challenge of making a physical representation of themselves as a food item, and for the Master Craft, they'll be challenged to recreate a favorite craft from their youth.
Catch an all-new "Making It" Monday at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
