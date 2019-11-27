0 'Access Pittsburgh' (11/27)

Sliders Curling: Competitive 'bar-style' ice curling rink opening in Pittsburgh

If the first competitive ice curling rink hasn't slid onto your list of things to try out, allow us to help you with an exclusive first look at Pittsburgh's new spot.

Sliders Curling opened Nov. 27 in Millvale attached to Lumberjaxes, and "See and Be Seen" had to check it out.

Guests can experience a one-hour session where groups of two to 16 people can learn the basics of curling while in a social atmosphere.

Then, you can put your skills to the test and compete in a friendly competition with a gold medal on the line.

Sliders Curling is currently BYOB, but a full-service bar is coming soon.

Booking is open and you can click here for more information.

Thanksgiving week celebrations

The most wonderful week of the year is here -- Thanksgiving!

Between the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, football and NBC specials, we have a little something for everyone to enjoy.

This week, "See and Be Seen" sat down with the hosts of "The National Dog Show" presented by Purina, John O' Hurley and David Frei.

Watch "The National Dog Show" following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday and again Friday Night.

39th annual WPXI Holiday Parade

The 39th annual WPXI Holiday Parade is finally here Saturday!

Presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, the parade will include some special guests, performances and more.

"This Is Us" star and Beaver County native Blake Stadnik, also known as Kate and Toby's son Jack as an adult, will make a special appearance at the parade.

To join in the conversation, use #PittsburghParade.

Phipps Holiday Lights Return

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens kicks off the holiday season with its "Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden."

Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden is Pittsburgh's must-see holiday spectacular, and this year's Festival of Trees theme brings all-new glowing splendor and family fun. Get your tickets in advance — the magic starts Nov. 29! https://t.co/MX7kozUrXr pic.twitter.com/XnesOJlARj — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (@PhippsNews) November 10, 2019

The giant glow structures and flowers will be on display Nov. 29 - Jan. 12.

Pittsburgh Penguins serve Thanksgiving dinner

There's nothing better than giving back this time of year, and that's exactly what a few of the Pittsburgh Penguins did this week.

After practice Wednesday afternoon, Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and a few others spent the afternoon at Rainbow Kitchen making sure the residents got a traditional Thanksgiving meal this year.

