'Mindhunter' releases casting call dates into September

The Netflix crime drama "Mindhunter" continues to update its casting calls for paid background actors in the Pittsburgh area.
Producers are looking for actors to portray hippies, protestors, students and FBI agents. No experience is needed and there is no age requirement.
There will be a casting booth at the Butler Farm Show daily through August 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
You can also audition for the second season on these dates:
- Monday, August 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kingsley Association in East Liberty
- Tuesday, August from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Olivet Baptist Church in Hill District (Bedford Dwelling area)
- Saturday, August 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Comtra Theatre
- Wednesday, September 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Wigle Whiskey Barrelhouse & Whiskey Garden
You can apply at http://mindhuntercasting.com/.
