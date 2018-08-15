The National Aviary has a fun and unique way for you to meet its coolest residents, the African penguins.
On Thursday, families will have four opportunities to meet the feathered friends from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and since it's an after-hours event, you're encouraged to wear your pajamas.
Look for See & Be Seen’s coverage of Penguins & Pajamas.
“Everybody loves penguins,” said Robin Weber, the aviary’s senior director of marketing and community relations. “When you get a chance to hang out with the Penguins at night, it’s a unique experience.”
It’s not just the penguins that make this experience unique; Weber said that birds behave differently at night.
Different birds can be found in the trees of the aviary’s new Tropical Rainforest exhibit, which will be lit up at night.
“It’s an enchanted feeling,” Weber said.
There are plenty of activities for families to enjoy in addition to meeting some penguins, such as games, crafts, sand activity, a movie showing and even penguin story time.
