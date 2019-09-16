'See and Be Seen' hits the red carpet for 'Bluff City Law' premiere

"See and Be Seen" took a trip to Memphis, Tennessee, to experience the glitz, glam and excitement surrounding the official red carpet premiere of NBC's "Bluff City Law."
The new law drama stars a new face, Caitlin McGee, alongside veteran actor Jimmy Smits, who is playing yet another role in the courtroom.
At the premiere, all eyes were focused on Smits and McGee, who play the lead roles of an estranged father and daughter attorney duo who reconnect after barely speaking for years. Despite their differences and the circumstances that bring them together, the two know they are each other's best hope at changing the world, if they can find common ground.
In addition to Smits and McGee, the cast includes Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden and Jayne Atkinson.
Not only did we get exclusives with the cast, but we got a chance to see the first episode of the season that you won't want to miss, so mark your calendars -- "Bluff City Law" will air at 10 p.m. Sept. 23.
