'The Voice' first look: Taylor Swift as mega mentor

NBC's award-winning musical competition series is back!
"The Voice" is returning for season 17, with superstar coaches and a mega mentor to assist the coaches in preparing their teams for the knockout rounds, beginning in late October.
Related Headlines
We promise that you'll never find another Mega Mentor like her.— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 16, 2019
See you soon @taylorswift13. 🦋 pic.twitter.com/9Lta3qEYoV
Taylor Swift will serve as this seasons mega mentor, joining coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.
Starting Monday, the blind auditions will begin as the coaches battle it out to pick the members of their teams.
To add more excitement to the blind auditions, the "block" is returning, giving each coach the chance to secure the artist they want.
"The Voice" premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Bluff City Law' EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee fight to ‘change the world' in NBC drama
- 'Bluff City Law' local premiere
- Chilling first look at 'New Amsterdam' Season 2
- SPONSORED VIDEO: Pittsburgh Tailgate week 1, 2019
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}