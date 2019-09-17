  • 'The Voice' first look: Taylor Swift as mega mentor

    NBC's award-winning musical competition series is back!

    "The Voice" is returning for season 17, with superstar coaches and a mega mentor to assist the coaches in preparing their teams for the knockout rounds, beginning in late October. 

    Taylor Swift will serve as this seasons mega mentor, joining coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 

    Starting Monday, the blind auditions will begin as the coaches battle it out to pick the members of their teams.

    To add more excitement to the blind auditions, the "block" is returning, giving each coach the chance to secure the artist they want. 

    "The Voice" premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on Channel 11. 

