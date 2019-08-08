  • Cart from Kennywood's Log Jammer ride up for auction online

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - If you're interested in owning a piece of Kennywood's history, you might be able to.

    A cart for the old Log Jammer ride is now up on eBay.

    The park gave the cart to the nonprofit group Give Kids the World and they put it up for auction.

    There are nearly 40 bids and the price is around $3,000. The auction ends next Friday.

