Ligonier Stroll event to take town back to '50s

The town of Ligonier will take it back to the '50s Friday with its annual event The Stroll.
"People love reminiscing those days," said Amber Carney, events and communications coordinator for the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce. "You'll see people in poodle skirts and saddle shoes."
The event is normally held in the Diamond downtown, but due to construction, this year's event will take place at the borough's Holy Trinity Church from from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
MORE SEE & BE SEEN:
- Pittsburgh Restaurant Week: What you need to know before making reservations
- Flash mob wedding surprises crowd in Market Square
- PHOTOS: Taylor Swift brings Reputation tour to Heinz Field
There will be about 150 classic cars on display and a pie-baking contest at 6:30 p.m.
Businesses will have sidewalk sales, and the band Swing City will play from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a dance contest at 8 p.m.
This is the 16th year for the event, and Carney said she expects hundreds of people from Ligonier and the surrounding areas will attend.
Look for See & Be Seen's coverage of the nostalgic event.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}