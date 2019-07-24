Local sub shop makes list of best sandwich shops in U.S.

We all know Pittsburgh has the best food, but it's always great to be reminded!
There's a new sandwich getting recognized that isn't the iconic coleslaw, french fry topped Primanti's sandwich.
Swissvale's Triangle Bar and Grill was acknowledged on a list of the 33 Best Sandwich Shops in America from Thrillist.
The site, known for covering entertainment news, travel and food, gives recognition to the Triangle's Battleship sub, which is one the dive bar is known for.
This massive sub has all kinds of goodies on it, including different kinds of meats, cheese and veggies, topped with oil and vinegar.
Thrillist also gives recognition to the slightly smaller, but still huge, Destroyer and Torpedo subs.
Triangle is a restaurant that has been a staple in Pittsburgh for over 65 years.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}